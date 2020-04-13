Macon County: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 2 additional deaths

DECATUR — Two more Macon County residents have died of COVID-19, officials said Monday, while the number of confirmed cases at Fair Havens Senior Living continued to grow.
The people who died, a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s, were also residents of Fair Havens, according to the county’s Joint Crisis Communication Team. They were the second and third Macon County residents to die of the disease, which has been confirmed in 31 people associated with the Fair Havens facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave.
"Our team would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones," said the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders.
Residents of the facility make up the majority of the county’s confirmed cases, which were at 42 as of Monday afternoon.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Monday morning that an increase in confirmed cases was likely to be reported later in the day, citing pending tests. Those affected include both residents of the facility and employees.
"The health department is following up with each and every person who works at Fair Havens, really," Moore Wolfe said on WSOY's Byers & Co. morning show. "The state health department is involved as well. The local folks do contract tracing to see what other potential (infections) we might be looking at."
The first Macon County resident who has died from the virus, a man in his 80s whose death was announced April 7, lived at the facility before he was hospitalized.
The county health department does not release specific identifying details of patients, such as their city of residence or workplace. However, the health department works to notify those who may have had contact with an infected person.
Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley has said the department is working to provide information about the number of patients who have been released from isolation after their diagnosis.
Medical experts say that elderly people and those with compromised immune systems are at greatest risk to develop complications from the virus, which has infected more than 20,000 residents statewide. The disease is known to spread quickly through congregate living facilities such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, group homes and jails.
The first positive cases in Macon County were confirmed March 27. Officials said Sunday that more than 160 tests had been completed; they did not provide an updated number on Monday.
The age range of confirmed cases is as follows:
- One case in 20s
- Five cases in 30s
- Two cases in 40s
- Five cases in 50s
- Six cases in 60s
- Six cases in 70s
- Ten cases in 80s
- Seven cases in 90s
The newly diagnosed residents were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, based on a comparison of the data from Sunday and Monday.
Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews said last week that the facility had already implemented measures aimed to preventing the spread of disease, including regular screenings and masks for staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and cancellation of all communal activities.
Also on Monday, City Manager Scot Wrighton said he wanted to "put to rest" rumors that police will be stopping people because of the state's stay-at-home order.
In a video update on the city's website, he said: "I know that there have been some stories of places in other parts of the United States where maybe law enforcement has been a little aggressive, and I want assure the citizens that this is not the case in Decatur."
Wrighton said police will enforce the order, but mostly with cases involving large parties with 10 or more people. He said people will not be stopped for going to the grocery store, exercising or other activities allowed under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order.
Wrighton also said "police are not out roaming the streets of Decatur looking for businesses that are open." If a complaint is received, police will inform the business, he said.
Under the Pritzker order, only "essential" businesses are to be open.
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
