Macon County: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; 2 additional deaths

DECATUR — Two more Macon County residents have died of COVID-19, officials said Monday, while the number of confirmed cases at Fair Havens Senior Living continued to grow.

The people who died, a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s, were also residents of Fair Havens, according to the county’s Joint Crisis Communication Team. They were the second and third Macon County residents to die of the disease, which has been confirmed in 31 people associated with the Fair Havens facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave.

"Our team would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends, and we ask that they are given respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved ones," said the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders.

Residents of the facility make up the majority of the county’s confirmed cases, which were at 42 as of Monday afternoon.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Monday morning that an increase in confirmed cases was likely to be reported later in the day, citing pending tests. Those affected include both residents of the facility and employees.