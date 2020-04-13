Macon County: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; total is up to 42

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Officials say there are now 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, with 31 of those associated with the same Decatur living facility.

The numbers released by the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team represent an increase from Sunday, when officials reported 35 total cases, of which 25 were connected to Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Monday morning that an increase was likely to be reported later in the day, citing pending tests. Those affected include both residents of the facility and employees.

"The health department is following up with each and every person who works at Fair Havens, really," Moore Wolfe said on WSOY's Byers & Co. morning show. "The state health department is involved as well. The local folks do contract tracing to see what other potential (infections) we might be looking at."