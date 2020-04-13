Macon County: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; total is up to 42

DECATUR — Officials say there are now 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, with 31 of those associated with the same Decatur living facility.
The numbers released by the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team represent an increase from Sunday, when officials reported 35 total cases, of which 25 were connected to Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Monday morning that an increase was likely to be reported later in the day, citing pending tests. Those affected include both residents of the facility and employees.
"The health department is following up with each and every person who works at Fair Havens, really," Moore Wolfe said on WSOY's Byers & Co. morning show. "The state health department is involved as well. The local folks do contract tracing to see what other potential (infections) we might be looking at."
The only Macon County resident who has died from the virus, a man in his 80s whose death was announced last week, lived at the facility before he was hospitalized.
The county health department does not release specific identifying details of patients, such as their city of residence or workplace. However, the health department works to notify those who may have had contact with an infected person.
Medical experts say that elderly people and those with compromised immune systems are at greatest risk to develop complications from the virus, which has infected more than 20,000 residents statewide. The disease is known to spread quickly through congregate living facilities such as nursing homes, long-term care facilities, group homes and jails.
The first positive cases in Macon County were confirmed March 27. Officials said Sunday that more than 160 tests had been completed; they did not provide an updated number on Monday.
The age range of confirmed cases is as follows:
- One case in 20s
- Five cases in 30s
- Two cases in 40s
- Five cases in 50s
- Six cases in 60s
- Six cases in 70s
- Ten cases in 80s
- Seven cases in 90s
The newly diagnosed residents were in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, based on a comparison of the data from Sunday and Monday.
Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews said last week that the facility had already implemented measures aimed to preventing the spread of disease, including regular screenings and masks for staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and cancellation of all communal activities.
This story will be updated.
