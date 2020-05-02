Macon County: 8 more cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing total to 121

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — There have been eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, officials from the Joint Crisis Communication Team said Saturday.

The county has had 121 confirmed cases, including 12 deaths. Twenty-two people have been released from isolation, meaning they have gone a number of days without symptoms. Another 76 people are recovering in isolation at home, and 11 patients are hospitalized.

"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," the Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a statement. "This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."

More information about the current cases is below:

PHOTOS: Thanks to essential workers during coronavirus

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.