Macon County: 8 more cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing total to 121
DECATUR — There have been eight newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County, officials from the Joint Crisis Communication Team said Saturday. 

The county has had 121 confirmed cases, including 12 deaths. Twenty-two people have been released from isolation, meaning they have gone a number of days without symptoms. Another 76 people are recovering in isolation at home, and 11 patients are hospitalized. 

"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," the Joint Crisis Communication Team said in a statement. "This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."

More information about the current cases is below:

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

