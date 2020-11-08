Macon County adds 150 new cases, 2 deaths on Sunday; Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Sunday announced 150 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more residents have died.
The Sunday news release said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 4,478. Of those, 32 people are hospitalized, 1,565 are in isolation and 2,819 have recovered.
The death of a female in her 90s and another in her 80s bring the county’s total to 71.
Meanwhile, Illinois public health officials reported 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of known infections in Illinois to 487,987 and the statewide death toll to 10,196 since the start of the pandemic.
The state on Friday begin reporting probable cases as well as those confirmed by testing, but even before that the daily case count was setting record highs.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and some staff members briefly went into isolation late last week after someone at a meeting they attended last Monday tested positive for COVID-19.
Both the governor and the staff members subsequently tested negative and were released from quarantine. Under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, that is allowed because they had met with the person who became infected 48 hours before the onset of symptoms and therefore weren’t considered “close contacts,” the governor’s office said.
Pritzker had twice previously gone into longer periods of isolation after coming in contact with an infected person.
State officials on Sunday also said 90,757 new tests had been conducted in the last 24 hours. The seven-day statewide positivity rate is 10.6%.
Over 4,000 people are reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 833 patients were in the ICU and 368 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators, according to public health officials.
