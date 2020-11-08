Macon County adds 150 new cases, 2 deaths on Sunday; Illinois officials announce 10,009 additional COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Sunday announced 150 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more residents have died.

The Sunday news release said the new cases brought the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 4,478. Of those, 32 people are hospitalized, 1,565 are in isolation and 2,819 have recovered.

The death of a female in her 90s and another in her 80s bring the county’s total to 71.

Meanwhile, Illinois public health officials reported 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of known infections in Illinois to 487,987 and the statewide death toll to 10,196 since the start of the pandemic.

The state on Friday begin reporting probable cases as well as those confirmed by testing, but even before that the daily case count was setting record highs.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and some staff members briefly went into isolation late last week after someone at a meeting they attended last Monday tested positive for COVID-19.