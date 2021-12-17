 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 153 cases of COVID-19

From Michigan to Wisconsin and beyond, hospital systems around the U.S. are struggling to get a handle on the latest surge of COVID-19 cases. As intensive care units fill up, hospitals say their staff are growing increasingly frustrated, putting hospitals in desperate need of additional help.Health officials in Wisconsin say they are requesting five teams from the federal government, or 100 people, to come help provide aid to their hospitals systems. The state is just the latest of many that are having to make similar requests.This surge comes as health officials work to get a better understanding of the latest COVID-19 variant, omicron, prompting them to double down on requests for people to get vaccinated.

DECATUR — After two days of triple-digit positive cases of COVID-19, Macon County saw another 153 new cases on Friday.

The Macon County Health Department reported 106 cases Tuesday and 134 Thursday, reflecting a trend of increasing positive cases across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday said there had been 59,312 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 316 additional deaths since Dec. 10.

Decatur Public Library announces policy changes

Macon County has reported 18,516 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those, the health department said 74.9% of cases have been reported among white residents, 21% among Black residents, 3.4% among others and 0.6% Asian.

COVID-19 Graphs

Women make up 54.5% of cases while men make up 45.5% of cases. 

There have been 259 deaths, and 45 residents remain hospitalized.

The health department also has identified 604 cases of COVID-19 variants in Macon County. 

COVID-19 Graphs

The most prevalent are the the Delta variants, with 355 cases. There also have been 143 cases of the Alpha variant, 87 cases of the Gamma variants, seven cases of the Epsilon variants, four cases of the Beta variant, three cases of the Mu variant, two cases of the B.1.2 variant, two cases of the B variant and one case of the B.1 variant.

Those numbers represent variants since April 1 of this year, when the first two cases of variants were identified. 

