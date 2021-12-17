Macon County adds 153 cases of COVID-19

DECATUR — After two days of triple-digit positive cases of COVID-19, Macon County saw another 153 new cases on Friday.

The Macon County Health Department reported 106 cases Tuesday and 134 Thursday, reflecting a trend of increasing positive cases across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday said there had been 59,312 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 316 additional deaths since Dec. 10.

Macon County has reported 18,516 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those, the health department said 74.9% of cases have been reported among white residents, 21% among Black residents, 3.4% among others and 0.6% Asian.

Women make up 54.5% of cases while men make up 45.5% of cases.

There have been 259 deaths, and 45 residents remain hospitalized.

The health department also has identified 604 cases of COVID-19 variants in Macon County.

The most prevalent are the the Delta variants, with 355 cases. There also have been 143 cases of the Alpha variant, 87 cases of the Gamma variants, seven cases of the Epsilon variants, four cases of the Beta variant, three cases of the Mu variant, two cases of the B.1.2 variant, two cases of the B variant and one case of the B.1 variant.

Those numbers represent variants since April 1 of this year, when the first two cases of variants were identified.

