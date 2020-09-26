Macon County adds 16 COVID cases Saturday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Saturday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19.
Other data released Saturday for Macon County:
- 1,510 confirmed cases since the pandemic started
- 994 people have released from isolation
- 463 are in home isolation
- Seven are hospitalized
- 46 have died
The largest number of cases, at 281, are between the ages of 20 and 29, according to the department.
Macon County on Friday was one of 17 counties that the state Department of Public Health put on "warning level" for COVID case increases and other factors. Counties that remain at the warning level risk having additional restrictions put in place.
Statewide, 2,441 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Saturday, including 25 deaths.
There also have been 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 until Friday is 3.6%. The recovery rate is 96%.
45 photos of the SummerStart boat races in Decatur
2.5 litre stock
5 Litre
A Dream Come True
American Power Boat Assn.
Bluewater Special
Boat races
Boat racing course
Bottoms up
Busting away
Call for help
Chilling winds
Crow's Nest
Decatur's entries
Dockers
Don't look now
Explosive force
Final adjustments
First arrivals
Grand National Hydro
Grand Prix hydroplanes
Hire Voltage
Hug
Jersey Speed Skiff
K Racing Runabout
Late adjustments
Miss Prime Mover
No bother
Oxygen
Personal watercraft races
Power boat racing
Practice run
Pretty Plume
Pulling in
Racing mishap
Randy Haas
Red fiberglass
Rescue boat
Runabout
SS-259
Super Chief 5-litre
Super Stock Runabout
Thom Welsh's boat
Tragic accident
Turn four
Weber brothers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.