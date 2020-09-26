 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 16 COVID cases Saturday
Macon County adds 16 COVID cases Saturday

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Saturday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Other data released Saturday for Macon County:

  • 1,510 confirmed cases since the pandemic started
  • 994 people have released from isolation
  • 463 are in home isolation
  • Seven are hospitalized 
  • 46 have died 

The largest number of cases, at 281, are between the ages of 20 and 29, according to the department. 

Macon County on Friday was one of 17 counties that the state Department of Public Health put on "warning level" for COVID case increases and other factors. Counties that remain at the warning level risk having additional restrictions put in place.  

Statewide, 2,441 new cases of coronavirus disease were reported Saturday, including 25 deaths. 

There also have been 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 until Friday is 3.6%. The recovery rate is 96%.

