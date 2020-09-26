Macon County adds 16 COVID cases Saturday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Saturday reported 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Other data released Saturday for Macon County:

1,510 confirmed cases since the pandemic started

994 people have released from isolation

463 are in home isolation

Seven are hospitalized

46 have died

The largest number of cases, at 281, are between the ages of 20 and 29, according to the department.

Macon County on Friday was one of 17 counties that the state Department of Public Health put on "warning level" for COVID case increases and other factors. Counties that remain at the warning level risk having additional restrictions put in place.

There also have been 286,326 cases, including 8,588 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sept. 19 until Friday is 3.6%. The recovery rate is 96%.