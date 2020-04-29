Macon County adds 2 more residents with COVID-19

DECATUR — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Macon County on Wednesday, while health officials in DeWitt County said a 22-year-old resident was the county’s second confirmed case who is a Decatur health care worker.
The DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department described the resident as a close contact of a case reported on Tuesday. That woman, also a DeWitt County resident, is described as 19 who works in the health care field in Decatur.
County officials are not identifying the residents or where they work.
"This case is following quarantine guidance specific to health care workers, and contacts are following quarantine orders. All remain under daily monitoring," the agency said in a statement.
Five of the cases in DeWitt and Piatt counties — which share a health department — are health care workers.
Overall, DeWitt County has two current positive cases with four test results pending. One person has recovered. Piatt reported no current positive cases or pending tests, and six people who have recovered.
The two additional cases in Macon County brings the county's COVID-19 total to 110.
The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said 17 people have been released from isolation, 76 are in home isolation and six are hospitalized. Eleven people have died.
The two largest age demographics of confirmed cases are people in their 80s and people in their 30s. The bulk of the cases, nearly 71%, are women.
"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," the team said.
Also Wednesday, a resident of the Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center in Taylor Springs has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
The facility, in a joint statement with the Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, said the resident tested positive at a local hospital.
"We are in close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps," officials said in the news release. "Resident safety is our top priority."
