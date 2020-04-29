Macon County adds 2 more residents with COVID-19

The two additional cases in Macon County brings the county's COVID-19 total to 110.

The county's Joint Crisis Communication Team said 17 people have been released from isolation, 76 are in home isolation and six are hospitalized. Eleven people have died.

The two largest age demographics of confirmed cases are people in their 80s and people in their 30s. The bulk of the cases, nearly 71%, are women.

"All community members, whether feeling ill or well, must implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," the team said.

Also Wednesday, a resident of the Montgomery Nursing and Rehab Center in Taylor Springs has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

The facility, in a joint statement with the Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, said the resident tested positive at a local hospital.