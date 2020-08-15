You have permission to edit this article.
Macon County adds 20 COVID cases; state positivity rate improves
CHICAGO — The Macon County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID on Saturday.

There now have been 746 people with coronavirus since the pandemic started, the department said. 

Other county data updated Saturday: 

  • 364 have been released from isolation
  • 343 are in home isolation 
  • 15 are hospitalized  
  • 24 have died

The state also reported on Saturday that 1,828 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus and five more people had died as a result of the virus.The latest totals announced by the state's department of public health brings to 204,519 positive cases since the pandemic began and the total of deaths as of Saturday stands at 7,726.

Saturday's announcement comes a day after the health department announced that the 2,264 positive tests marked the third day in a week that the number of positive tests had surpassed the 2,000 mark.

In one bit of encouraging news, statistical data shows that the state's seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.98%, the first time the rate has fallen below 4% since Aug. 5.

Currently 1,538 COVID-19 patients are currently in Illinois hospitals. Of those, 330 are in intensive care units, with 127 of those patients on ventilators.

The state health department on Friday placed 14 counties on "warning level" status for increasing COVID cases: Bureau, Cass, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Jefferson, Kane, LaSalle, Moultrie, Perry, Union and Will.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker for weeks has attributed some of the rise in cases in Southern Illinois to its proximity to Missouri, which reported 1,473 new cases and 10 additional deaths Friday.

Five additional deaths were reported on Saturday: 

  • Cook County: male, 80s
  • DuPage County: female, 90s
  • Iroquois County: male, 70s
  • LaSalle County: female, 90s
  • Rock Island County: female, 80s

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

