Macon County adds 20 COVID cases; state positivity rate improves

CHICAGO — The Macon County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID on Saturday.

There now have been 746 people with coronavirus since the pandemic started, the department said.

Other county data updated Saturday:

364 have been released from isolation

343 are in home isolation

15 are hospitalized

24 have died

The state also reported on Saturday that 1,828 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus and five more people had died as a result of the virus.The latest totals announced by the state's department of public health brings to 204,519 positive cases since the pandemic began and the total of deaths as of Saturday stands at 7,726.

Saturday's announcement comes a day after the health department announced that the 2,264 positive tests marked the third day in a week that the number of positive tests had surpassed the 2,000 mark.