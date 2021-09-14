Macon County adds 3 COVID-19-related deaths

Gov. J.B. Pritzker discusses childcare investments "that support families across Illinois."
DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths and 59 more positive cases of the virus.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,142 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Adrienne Newman.
Newman said the deaths of two men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, and one woman in her 70s brings the county’s total deaths to 225 since the pandemic began.
The most recent statistics also shows that 32 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday.
The health department is offering the first doses of the
Pfizer vaccine tomorrow at the following times and locations: Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to Richland Community College Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose. Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to the health department on Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.
Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the
permission and proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian ahead of time. Forms are available on the health department's website.
Individuals who are pregnant or nursing should not attend unless they have a doctor’s note or if they have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.
Photos: Chicago Bears season opener
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Artie Burns warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) can't hold on to a pass as Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods runs with the ball during the first half on Sunday. Woods and the Rams' offense had a productive night against the Bears' defense.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, right, gets away from Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is hauled down by Chicago Bears defensive back Marqui Christian, left, and cornerback Jaylon Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks with a referee during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, front, celebrates with teammate tight end Cole Kmet after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams (8) celebrates with teammate running back David Montgomery, left, after Montgomery scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, front, celebrates with teammate tight end Cole Kmet after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
KYUSUNG GONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams runs with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton throws a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Robert Rochell, right, blocks a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp can't make the catch in the end zone as Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, left, defends against Chicago Bears running back Damien Williams during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, right, is hauled down by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford reacts after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
MARCIO JOSE SANCHEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bears Rams Football
Chicago Bears cornerback Kindle Vildor leaves the field after the Bears were defeated 34-14 by the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.
JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.