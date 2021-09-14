 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 3 COVID-19-related deaths
DECATUR — Macon County health officials on Tuesday reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths and 59 more positive cases of the virus.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,142 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Adrienne Newman.

Newman said the deaths of two men, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, and one woman in her 70s brings the county’s total deaths to 225 since the pandemic began.

The most recent statistics also shows that 32 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday.

The health department is offering the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine tomorrow at the following times and locations:

  • Richland Community College (Enter at the flag poles), 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to Richland Community College Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.
  • Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, 1 p.m. to 3:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15. Must return to the health department on Wednesday, Oct. 6, to receive the second dose.

Bring insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian. If someone other than a parent or legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission and proxy form will need to be filled out and signed by the parent or legal guardian ahead of time. Forms are available on the health department's website.

Individuals who are pregnant or nursing should not attend unless they have a doctor’s note or if they have previously received a COVID-19 vaccine of any kind.

