Macon County adds 51 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday announced 51 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19
That brings the county's total number of infected residents since the pandemic began in March to 9,949. Of those, 2,732 have been released form isolation, 1,119 remain isolation and 34 are hospitalized. Officials also said the a death attributed to on Tuesday was done so in error, putting the county's death total at 64.
Macon County is on heightened warning status because it exceeds four of the states metrics used to measure coronavirus. Among those metrics is a positivity rate of 12.4%, when the target rate is 8% or less.
The entire state is under renewed state restrictions intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Those restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service and limits on the size of gatherings. A region, of which Macon County is part of Region 6, is placed under the renewed restrictions after it exceeds an 8% positivity rate for three straight days. It will remain under the renewed restrictions until it maintains a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged residents on Wednesday to stay focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s one-day COVID-19 case positivity rate hit 10.5 percent– its highest rate since May 22 – and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported its second highest one-day total of new confirmed cases with 7,538.
“I know there's a lot of focus on other current events right now, but I do want to remind everyone that Illinois, and the nation, especially the states making news right now for their role in the presidential election, are in the middle of a public health crisis. And we cannot forget to take the necessary precautions to beat this pandemic down,” Pritzker said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 once again pushed past second-wave highs as the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate in all 11 of the state’s mitigation regions exceeded 10 percent.
The state also reported another 55 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 9,933 among 437,556 confirmed cases out of 8 million test results reported.
