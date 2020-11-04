Macon County adds 51 new COVID-19 cases

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday announced 51 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19

That brings the county's total number of infected residents since the pandemic began in March to 9,949. Of those, 2,732 have been released form isolation, 1,119 remain isolation and 34 are hospitalized. Officials also said the a death attributed to on Tuesday was done so in error, putting the county's death total at 64.

Macon County is on heightened warning status because it exceeds four of the states metrics used to measure coronavirus. Among those metrics is a positivity rate of 12.4%, when the target rate is 8% or less.

The entire state is under renewed state restrictions intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Those restrictions include no indoor dining or bar service and limits on the size of gatherings. A region, of which Macon County is part of Region 6, is placed under the renewed restrictions after it exceeds an 8% positivity rate for three straight days. It will remain under the renewed restrictions until it maintains a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three straight days.

