Macon County adds 62 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

DECATUR – The Macon County Health Department on Wednesday said another man in his 80s with COVID-19 has died.

Health officials also announced 62 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County since the department’s Tuesday report. Also, one previously reported case was determined to be from out of the county and was transferred appropriately.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,411 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Temple.

The most recent statistics show there have been 214 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 31 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday.

