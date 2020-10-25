Macon County adds 86 COVID cases; statewide recovery rate at 97%

DECATUR — New figures released by the Macon County Health Department Sunday evening show 86 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county.
That brings the county’s total of new cases logged since March to 3,073. Of those, the health department reports that 1,657 have been released from isolation, 1,331 are in home isolation and 33 are hospitalized. Deaths from the disease stand at 52.
The state’s Department of Public Health reported more than 4,000 new confirmed virus cases Sunday throughout the state, with 24 additional deaths. The department also logged a positive test rate of 6.1% over the last seven days. Laboratories have performed more than 72,000 tests over the last 24 hours and found 4,062 positive cases.
Since the pandemic, there have been 9,505 deaths in Illinois among 374,256 positive cases.
The data comes after the state's one-day record for new confirmed cases. The statewide recovery rate stands at 97%.
State officials have pleaded with people to wear face coverings and take other safety precautions.
Last week, the state placed 51 counties on a warning list for high COVID case numbers, among other factors. The list includes Macon, Moultrie and Shelby counties.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
