Macon County adds 88 COVID cases, 2 deaths

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Thursday said two men with COVID-19, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, have died.
Health officials also announced 88 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County since the department’s Wednesday report.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,499 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Temple.
The most recent statistics show there have been 216 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 36 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.
Mateusz Janik
Breaking News Reporter
