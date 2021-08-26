 Skip to main content
Macon County adds 88 COVID cases, 2 deaths

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department on Thursday said two men with COVID-19, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, have died.

Health officials also announced 88 new COVID-19 cases in Macon County since the department’s Wednesday report.

Dr. Isaac Zuniga talks about new COVID-19 protocols at Richland Community College

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,499 since the start of the pandemic, said county health educator Krystle Temple.

The most recent statistics show there have been 216 COVID-related deaths in Macon County since the pandemic began, and 36 residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday.

