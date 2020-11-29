Macon County adds 96 COVID cases Sunday

DECATUR — The Joint Crisis Communication Team reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Macon County to 6,565.

The breakdown of that number is 125 deaths, 68 hospitalized, 2,510 in home isolation and 3,862 people released from isolation. The JCCT noted that one of the latest 96 cases turned out to be a resident in another county, and their case was not added to the overall total of cases recorded in Macon County.

State officials on Sunday announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease throughout Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.1%.