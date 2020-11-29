Macon County adds 96 COVID cases Sunday

DECATUR — The Joint Crisis Communication Team reported 96 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total of confirmed cases in Macon County to 6,565.
The breakdown of that number is 125 deaths, 68 hospitalized, 2,510 in home isolation and 3,862 people released from isolation. The JCCT noted that one of the latest 96 cases turned out to be a resident in another county, and their case was not added to the overall total of cases recorded in Macon County.
State officials on Sunday announced an additional 7,178 new cases of coronavirus disease throughout Illinois, and an additional 57 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
As of Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported a total 720,114 cases in Illinois, including 12,193 deaths.
As of Saturday night, 5,858 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,185 patients were in the ICU and 723 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 10.1%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 12.1%.
In DeWitt County, 10 new cases were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 658 positive or probable cases. Seven of those cases were reported in Clinton and three in Waynesville.
Dave Remmert, administrator for the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said county officials are receiving word of delays in test results.
“Diagnoses of tests through IDPH testing sites and state labs are seven to 10 days behind,” he said. “This will lead to further delays in contact tracing. We cannot begin contact tracing until a confirmed test is in our system.”
