Macon County Board of Health names interim public health administrator

DECATUR – The Macon County Board of Health has appointed an interim public health administrator.

Board members voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Lindsey Munsterman to the post following outgoing administrator Brandi Binkley announcing plans to resign earlier this month.

Munsterman, who holds a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics, assumed her interim position on Tuesday.

“I look forward to the challenge and responsibility of guiding the Macon County Health Department during this transition period,” Munsterman said in a health board news release on Tuesday. “I would like to extend my most sincere thank you to our prior public health administrator, Brandi Binkley, for setting such a high standard for me to meet in taking over her role.”

Binkley had served in various roles at the health department for over 17 years, including as director since May 31, 2019.

According to the Tuesday news release, Board of Health President Mark Scranton has thanked Binkley for her service and stated his desire to “ensure a smooth transition” as the board seeks a full-time replacement in the coming months.

A job listing on the Macon County Health Department website states an application deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 28.

