 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Macon County Board of Health names interim public health administrator

  • 0

The Macon County Board on Thursday approved the appointment of Marsha Webb to an open position on the Macon County Board of Health.

DECATUR – The Macon County Board of Health has appointed an interim public health administrator. 

Board members voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Lindsey Munsterman to the post following outgoing administrator Brandi Binkley announcing plans to resign earlier this month. 

Munsterman, who holds a master’s degree in nutrition and dietetics, assumed her interim position on Tuesday. 

“I look forward to the challenge and responsibility of guiding the Macon County Health Department during this transition period,” Munsterman said in a health board news release on Tuesday. “I would like to extend my most sincere thank you to our prior public health administrator, Brandi Binkley, for setting such a high standard for me to meet in taking over her role.” 

People are also reading…

Binkley had served in various roles at the health department for over 17 years, including as director since May 31, 2019. 

According to the Tuesday news release, Board of Health President Mark Scranton has thanked Binkley for her service and stated his desire to “ensure a smooth transition” as the board seeks a full-time replacement in the coming months. 

A job listing on the Macon County Health Department website states an application deadline of Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Brandi Binkley mug

Binkley 

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News