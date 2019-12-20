Macon County childcare providers to see state reimbursement increase by 20%

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pritzker also is increasing investment in early childhood workforce training programs by $3 million, he said earlier this week.

"We need more (childcare) providers because we want as many people working as possible," Manar said.

Pritzker's office said the new reimbursement rates build on other changes that took effect earlier this year, with increases in eligibility and lower family co-payments. Nearly 20,000 more children began participating in the program since the Chicago Democrat took office.

Other counties in Manar's district that will see a 20% reimbursement increase are Christian, Montgomery and Macoupin.

Pritkzer also announced creation of a new 29-member commission, the Illinois Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care Funding, to focus on improving access to high-quality early childcare for all families. Manar is one of four co-chairs of that commission.

Addressing the commission at its first meeting this week, Pritzker said the state would work to become the best in the nation for families raising young children, with the country's best early childhood education and care.