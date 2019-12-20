Macon County childcare providers to see state reimbursement increase by 20%

SPRINGFIELD — Childcare providers in Macon County will see reimbursement rates increase by 20% under changes to a state program that helps pay for child care so that low-income parents can work or attend school.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the changes to the Child Care Assistance Program this week. Reimbursement rates for childcare centers and home-based daycare providers will increase by 5% statewide, with an additional 15% for providers in counties that are categorized as mostly rural, including Macon County.
State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, said Friday that the program is one that encourages parents to work or further their education.
“This directly benefits and encourages parents to work so they don’t have to choose between caring for their child (and working),” he said.
The Child Care Assistance Program offers help to Illinois families in which the applicant is working or attending school, has children younger than 13 who need care and has a family income below eligibility limits.
The governor's office said childcare centers in rural counties are closing classrooms because they can't find and keep qualified staff. The increase is meant to help those counties in particular.
Pritzker also is increasing investment in early childhood workforce training programs by $3 million, he said earlier this week.
"We need more (childcare) providers because we want as many people working as possible," Manar said.
Pritzker's office said the new reimbursement rates build on other changes that took effect earlier this year, with increases in eligibility and lower family co-payments. Nearly 20,000 more children began participating in the program since the Chicago Democrat took office.
Other counties in Manar's district that will see a 20% reimbursement increase are Christian, Montgomery and Macoupin.
Pritkzer also announced creation of a new 29-member commission, the Illinois Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care Funding, to focus on improving access to high-quality early childcare for all families. Manar is one of four co-chairs of that commission.
Addressing the commission at its first meeting this week, Pritzker said the state would work to become the best in the nation for families raising young children, with the country's best early childhood education and care.
"No truly exceptional change has ever come from putting Band-aids on a broken system," Pritzker said. "We must build a system focused on zero to five that's anchored in a holistic understanding of the needs of families and their young children."
The commission is expected to deliver its recommendations in January 2021.
