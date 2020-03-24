Macon County clerk to provide some services online, through the mail

The Macon County Clerk’s Office is continuing to provide essential services by mail and online while the Macon County Office Building is closed.

“We are not issuing new marriage licenses at this time because they require an in-person appearance,” County Clerk Josh Tanner said.

The county office building was ordered closed to the public on Thursday, March 19, and the county board chairman sent the non-essential employees home at the end of the day Friday, Tanner said.

Information on how to obtain services online and through the mail are available at www.co.macon.il.us/vital-records/. Due to staffing levels the office will not be taking phone calls.

Payment of delinquent taxes must be by certified check and can be made by mail or the drop box located on the north side of the county office building. To request a redemption estimate email jtanner@co.macon.il.us.

All mail can be sent to: Macon County Clerk, 141 S Main St., Room 104, Decatur, IL 62523.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0