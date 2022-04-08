Macon County Community Environmental Council hosts environmental forum

DECATUR — The Macon County Community Environmental Council will host its quarterly environmental forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Decatur Public Library's Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur.

Guest speakers, including Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton, Decatur City Council member David Horn, Tracey Sumpter with the Macon County Environmental Management, Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard and Millikin University's Ken Laundra, will discuss rejuvenation and environmentally responsible efforts throughout Macon County as well as economic growth and environmental sustainability in the Decatur area.

Community members interested in promoting conservation, preservation, restoration, and environmental awareness are invited to attend.

The Community Environmental Council will discuss its current projects, such as the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park. They will also listen to suggestions for future projects.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.