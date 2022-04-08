 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon County Community Environmental Council hosts environmental forum

  • 0

DECATUR — The Macon County Community Environmental Council will host its quarterly environmental forum from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, at Decatur Public Library's Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St., Decatur.

Guest speakers, including Decatur City Manager Scot Wrighton, Decatur City Council member David Horn, Tracey Sumpter with the Macon County Environmental Management, Decatur Park District Executive Director Clay Gerhard and Millikin University's Ken Laundra, will discuss rejuvenation and environmentally responsible efforts throughout Macon County as well as economic growth and environmental sustainability in the Decatur area.

Community members interested in promoting conservation, preservation, restoration, and environmental awareness are invited to attend.

Watch now: Decatur's child advocates honor 630 children with lighting ceremony

The Community Environmental Council will discuss its current projects, such as the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park. They will also listen to suggestions for future projects.

People are also reading…

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on US top court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News