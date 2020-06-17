You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Macon County confirms one new case of coronavirus
0 comments
alert top story

Macon County confirms one new case of coronavirus

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Wednesday announced the confirmation of one new case of coronavirus.

That brings the county’s confirmed case total to 213, the Crisis Communication Team said in its daily coronavirus update.

Macon County coronavirus statistics for June 17

Health officials said 149 of the confirmed cases have been released from isolation, 39 remain in home isolation and 3 are hospitalized. The local death toll remains at 22.

It is recommended that community members continue to implement social distancing and use face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus, officials said.

Will there be a second surge of COVID-19?

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Firefighters battle blaze at Clinton Assembly of God

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News