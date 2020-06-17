Macon County confirms one new case of coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Wednesday announced the confirmation of one new case of coronavirus.

That brings the county’s confirmed case total to 213, the Crisis Communication Team said in its daily coronavirus update.

Health officials said 149 of the confirmed cases have been released from isolation, 39 remain in home isolation and 3 are hospitalized. The local death toll remains at 22.

It is recommended that community members continue to implement social distancing and use face coverings to prevent the spread of the virus, officials said.

