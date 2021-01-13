Macon County Conservation District offers free virtual programs through January

DECATUR— Virtual programs by the Macon County Conservation District are scheduled to run throughout the month of January.

The six programs are free of charge for all ages and will cover wildlife and astronomy via livestream on the conservation district's Facebook page. No registration is required.

Virtual Programs schedule Saturday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. - Winter Birds Sunday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. - Wolves or Coyotes? Thursday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. - Meet the Education Animals Thursday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. - Full Moon Astronomy Saturday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. - Animals in Winter Sunday, Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. - All About Eagles

Another free January event, a Restoring Homestead Prairie presentation, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, via Zoom. The presentation will show how staff and volunteers preserved the homestead and turned it into a Museum.

Registration is required by noon on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and a Zoom link will be emailed to those who signed up.