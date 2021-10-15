 Skip to main content
Macon County Conservation District to honor late director Richie Wolf

Richie Alan Wolf

DECATUR – The Macon County Conservation District will honor the memory of former executive director Richie Wolf, who died in April, with a memorial service and commemorative bench.

The event, set for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cattail Pond in the Rock Springs Conservation Area, will include a memorial presentation from the Decatur Camera Club and the announcement of the Richie Wolf Educational Scholarship. Community members are welcome to attend.

Wolf joined the Macon County Conservation District in 2013 as a nature manager for the Rock Springs Nature Center and in October 2019, he became the district’s executive director.

Karen Schneller, president of the conservation district's board of trustees, said in a statement that Wolf will be remembered as someone who had a passion for the outdoors, and for helping the community connect with nature and history.

Some of Wolf's accomplishments and contributions to the conservation district include leading educational programs and field trips for all ages; expanding the Earth Adventures camp to an all-day and all-week opportunity; and introducing the Rock Springs Summer Concert Series, as well as other new programs.

