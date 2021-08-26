Macon County Continuum of Care accepting applications for homeless project funding

DECATUR — The Macon County Continuum of Care is accepting applications from local nonprofits for federal grant funding to support projects aimed at preventing homelessness.

“If we can get funding for the projects that we have and any new projects, that is our path to ending homelessness,” said consultant Mary Garrison, a professor of social work at Millikin University. “If it was easy, it would be done and we wouldn’t have these issues. It’s just a complicated situation based on the systems that are in place.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced its 2021 Notice of Funding Opportunity competition where local nonprofits apply for discretionary funding that will support various housing initiatives.

Garrison said the Continuum of Care will be reviewing applications and ranking each project on whether or not it reflects the needs of the community and if there are similar projects.

Only permanent supportive housing, rapid rehousing, transitional housing, coordinated entry of homeless and homeless management information systems are allowed for new projects, as well as projects that serve victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Applications have to be submitted for pre-existing projects by Sept. 3 and new projects by Sept. 10. All applications should be sent by email to Mary Garrison, professor of social work at Millikin University, at mgarrison@millikin.edu.

Applicants must also include the type of project and an estimated amount needed for review through the Continuum of Care’s Ranking Committee, said Garrison.

The committee will then notify all applicants if they were accepted, rejected or if they need to change their projects by Oct. 19.

