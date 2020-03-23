Macon County: 10 COVID-19 tests completed; 8 negative results, 2 pending

DECATUR — Ten tests for COVID-19 have been completed in Macon County as of noon Monday, with eight negative results and two pending results, officials said.
Additionally, three Macon County residents have been tested outside of Macon County, with two negative test results and one test result pending. No cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Macon County.
Information comes from the county's Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of local government and health care leaders. Officials continued to stress that testing is not widely available, making it vital for everyone, whether or not they have symptoms, to practice social distancing and take precautions.
Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley also addressed the testing situation in a video on the health department's Facebook page on Sunday.
She reiterated that testing guidelines come from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"Testing capacity is very limited, so those kits have to be used for the people who absolutely need them," she said, adding, "In most cases, about 80% of people that have this are able to recover safely at home."
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
State health officials on Sunday said there were 296 new confirmed cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,049. Nine people have died from the disease. A total of 8,374 had been tested. Another update from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state officials is scheduled for this afternoon.
Here is other information from the Crisis Communication Team:
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
NEED FOR BLOOD DONORS
The American Red Cross Blood is hosting a blood drive every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. at Decatur’s American Red Cross Chapter, 2674 N. Main St. The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during this coronavirus outbreak. Healthy individuals are needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood. For an appointment, please visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Public officials are telling people to stay home, but you’re encouraging people to go out to give blood. Why are you contradicting that guidance?
Like a hospital, grocery store, or pharmacy, a blood drive is essential to ensuring the health of the community, and the Red Cross will continue to hold blood drives during this challenging time to help meet patient needs. During a crisis, we see the best of humanity when Americans step up and help their neighbors. In the midst of this coronavirus emergency, we are asking people to take this responsibility seriously by practicing social distancing and donating blood. These two activities—which are not mutually exclusive—will go a long way in keeping community members healthy by slowing the spread of the virus and by ensuring that patients across the country receive lifesaving blood.
In practice, we recommend people leave home only for necessities—be they health care, groceries, or blood donation. In fact, the U.S. Surgeon General has said, “You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”
We understand that people have concerns right now about all aspects of public health but want to stress that donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give. It’s important to note that blood drives have highest standards of safety and infection control—and do not fall in the category of “mass gatherings.” We are also spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors and are looking at staggering donor appointments further apart to reduce the number of people at a drive at any one time.
Is it safe for older people to come out and donate?
In many areas of the country, public officials are asking older individuals to limit public interaction as much as possible. We encourage all donors to follow the guidance of their local health officials. Please note, however, that our Red Cross blood drives have the highest standards of safety and infection control — and do not fall in the category of “mass gatherings.”
Depending on the severity of the outbreak in a particular community and an older donor's particular circumstances, some older donors may choose to postpone their donation appointment to a later date.
MASK DRIVE
There will be a mask drive at the Decatur Civic Center on the next three Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. All masks collected will be distributed to both hospitals in Macon County. We are suggesting putting them in Ziploc bags in quantities of 25. More details about the mask drive and a formal release are forthcoming. Thank you to the community for your help!
IS MY BUSINESS ESSENTIAL?
If you are unsure whether your business is considered an essential business and can continue operating, contact the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity by phone or email to learn more. They can be reached by phone at 800-252-2923 or by email at ceo.support@illinois.gov.
AGENCIES NEED VOLUNTEERS
A message from the United Way and the agencies seeking volunteers: “Agencies need volunteers under 59. We ask all volunteers 60 and over to take a break and stay well because we are going to need you when this all ends!”
To volunteer at the Good Samaritan Inn: Please contact Francie at 217.429.1455 between the hours of 9:00 and 2:00. If you don't get an answer, please try back, or simply drop by to see if help is needed. You can also schedule your volunteer time by email Francie at Volunteercoordinator.goodsam@gmail.com. Due to the shift in meal delivery, The Good Samaritan Inn is operating on reduced staff and hours. Your patience is truly appreciated.
To volunteer at Northeast Community Fund: Northeast asks that you go to their website, northeastcommunityfund.org and register through their volunteer portal. Once signed up, volunteers can schedule themselves online for one or two 2.5 hour shifts (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays). Please select "food pantry" when self-scheduling.
For United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois: Please use the Get Connected: Volunteer in Mid-Illinois portal.
