Macon County: 10 COVID-19 tests completed; 8 negative results, 2 pending

In practice, we recommend people leave home only for necessities—be they health care, groceries, or blood donation. In fact, the U.S. Surgeon General has said, “You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement.”

We understand that people have concerns right now about all aspects of public health but want to stress that donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give. It’s important to note that blood drives have highest standards of safety and infection control—and do not fall in the category of “mass gatherings.” We are also spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between blood donors and are looking at staggering donor appointments further apart to reduce the number of people at a drive at any one time.

Is it safe for older people to come out and donate?

In many areas of the country, public officials are asking older individuals to limit public interaction as much as possible. We encourage all donors to follow the guidance of their local health officials. Please note, however, that our Red Cross blood drives have the highest standards of safety and infection control — and do not fall in the category of “mass gatherings.”