Macon County: 6 COVID-19 tests completed, with 4 pending results; no cases confirmed

Northeast Community Fund - volunteers needed every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Good Samaritan Inn – 4 to 6 volunteers needed to pack food boxes each day 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Email director@goodsamaritaninn.org.

You can contact the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois at (217) 422-8537 for more information regarding how you can help if you are able.

Through March 17, 2020, nearly 4,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in more than 100,000 fewer blood donations. Those who are willing and able to donate blood can donate at the American Red Cross, located at 2674 N. Main St. in Decatur, every Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. You can schedule an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Decatur Memorial Hospital will also be hosting a community blood drive at the Decatur YMCA on Wednesday, March 25. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment at bloodcenter.org or call 1-800-747-5401.

Information About Animals