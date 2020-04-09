Macon County COVID-19 cases total 14 Thursday

DECATUR — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Macon County hit 14 on Thursday, and health officials are notifying people who may have had contact with patients.
The age range of confirmed Macon County cases is:
- One case in 20s
- Three cases in 30s
- One case in 40s
- Four cases in 50s
- Two cases in 60s
- One case in 70s
- Two cases in 80s
A total of 117 tests have been performed and four tests are pending, the county Crisis Communication Team said in a statement. One person has died, a man in his 80s who was a resident at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur.
"As a reminder, testing is not widely available to the general public," the statement said. "It is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19. This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."
Elsewhere in Central Illinois, Logan and Piatt counties reported one new case each and McLean County reported six more cases.
Statewide, public health officials reported 66 more deaths attributable to the illness Thursday, for a total of 528. There were 16,422 people ill with COVID-19, a one-day jump of 1,344.
Other counties reporting new cases were Effingham, Cook, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Rock Island, St. Clair and Will.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also Thursday said it is “unlikely” his stay-at-home order can be lifted safely before April 30 and organizers of large summer events “need to think seriously” about canceling them.
“From my perspective today, I do not see how we’re going to have large gatherings of people again until we have a vaccine, which is months and months away,” Pritzker said. “I would not risk having large groups of people getting together anywhere, and I think that’s hard for everybody to hear, but it’s just a fact.”
The governor added an increase in testing residents, tracing social spread of COVID-19 and treating those who are ill are “not enough” for him to green-light large scale festivals, fairs and other events.
The number of cases and virus-related deaths in Illinois is still rising, Pritzker said.
“Everybody needs to know that if we are improving, and it’s still up in the air, but if we are improving here in the state, it is because people are staying at home,” he said. “... We need this curve to bend, and then we can begin to talk about how we can begin to open things up a little bit more.”
Even if the public health situation in Illinois begins to improve by the month’s end, state officials will consider other rules and restrictions to implement moving forward.
“It isn’t going to be that all the sudden you’re going to drop the stay-at-home and every other restriction,” Pritzker said, “and that’s because there is a propensity that if you do that, we’re going to see a big spike upward and again, hospitalizations, ICU beds filled, vents filled and more death.”
Since March 9, when the governor issued a disaster proclamation in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, his administration limited gatherings to no more than 10 people, closed restaurants and bars to dine-in, enacted a stay-at-home order and shuttered schools.
State officials also increased Illinois’ health care capacity by creating five alternative care facilities, ordered ventilators, purchased personal protective equipment in bulk and asked medical professionals who were retired or about to graduate school to staff institutions across Illinois.
“During the last month, we have experienced tremendous tragedy — we have lost hundreds of Illinoisans, each one a person of immeasurable worth to their families, their friends, and their communities and to this state,” Pritzker said. “Thousands more are fighting in our hospital systems for their lives and many, many thousands more are recovering or have already recovered at home.”
