Macon County, Decatur agencies institute 'no refusal' of testing for DUI arrests

DECATUR — The leaders of Decatur and Macon County law enforcement agencies say they will seek search warrants to draw blood from people arrested for driving under the influence who do not submit to breath or blood tests voluntarily.

The "No Refusal Program" will initially be limited to Class 2 felony or higher aggravated DUI arrests, which the agencies described as "the most dangerous DUI offenders." It could be expanded to lower-level offenses in the future.

A joint statement announcing the program was signed by Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown and Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.

Police will work with prosecutors and judges to obtain search warrants quickly from drivers who refuse testing, the agencies said. Blood samples will then be collected by Decatur Police officers and Macon County sheriff's deputies who are trained forensic phlebotomists. The samples will be analyzed for alcohol and cannabis levels or the presence of controlled substances, the agencies said.