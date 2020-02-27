You are the owner of this article.
Macon County, Decatur agencies institute 'no refusal' of testing for DUI arrests
Macon County, Decatur agencies institute 'no refusal' of testing for DUI arrests

Larry Brooks, master patrol officers and forensic phlebotomist with the Decatur Police Department, shows the room at the department where he can draw blood for testing purposes. This photo was taken in December 2019. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The leaders of Decatur and Macon County law enforcement agencies say they will seek search warrants to draw blood from people arrested for driving under the influence who do not submit to breath or blood tests voluntarily. 

The "No Refusal Program" will initially be limited to Class 2 felony or higher aggravated DUI arrests, which the agencies described as "the most dangerous DUI offenders." It could be expanded to lower-level offenses in the future. 

A joint statement announcing the program was signed by Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz, Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown and Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott. 

Police will work with prosecutors and judges to obtain search warrants quickly from drivers who refuse testing, the agencies said. Blood samples will then be collected by Decatur Police officers and Macon County sheriff's deputies who are trained forensic phlebotomists. The samples will be analyzed for alcohol and cannabis levels or the presence of controlled substances, the agencies said. 

The Herald & Review reported in December that the agencies planned to use blood tests to determine cannabis impairment, a practice that was already in place before recreational cannabis use became legal Jan. 1. Several sources told the Herald & Review that there were four Macon County officers trained in forensic phlebotomy. 

"No refusal programs have been effective in other jurisdictions across the nation in helping build solid cases for prosecution of DUI offenders," the agencies said Thursday. "The No-Refusal Program will make Macon County roadways safer, and will hopefully raise awareness of the dangers and consequences of impaired driving." 

Download PDF Press release

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @allison0512

