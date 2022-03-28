Macon County Environmental Management hosting electronics, paint drop-off events

Collections will be held in the department's parking lot at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur.
The first electronics collection event is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, and the paint event is scheduled for Saturday, April 2.
Residents must make an appointment to drop off items during either collection by visiting www.macongreen.com or by calling the department at (217) 425-4505.
Select consumer video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment are accepted for free. Up to seven televisions or computer monitors are accepted for $10 each.
The environmental management department said specialty paints and paints that aren't for household use can't be collected due to regulations, and residents should dispose of dry paint and empty cans in the trash.
Other electronics collection events are scheduled for May 21, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Other paint collection events are scheduled for May 7, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.
1 of 6
atr electronics 04052014.jpg
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison ATR employees including Kenny Vanover, Ray Magee and Greg Egdorf work on packing up the various electronic items being collected during the recycling event hosted by the Macon County Environmental Department event.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Aaron Stow moves a pallet of electronics to make room for additional material which are being brought to Progress City for a residential electronics recycling collection.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison ATR employee John Bennett adds a printer to the stack of electronics in the recycling pile. Computer components and televisions were some of the big items to be turned in during the residential recycling collection.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Scott Cochran adds another microwave to the pallet of microwaves delivered to the Macon County Environmental Management Department's residential electronics collection. The department sponsors a collection twice a year since the landfill ban on electronics went into effect
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison An assortment of electronic devices which are no longer needed or work are recycled during the twice a year event hosted by the Macon County Environmental Management Department.
Herald & Review, Lisa Morrison Kenny Vanover, left, and Greg Egdorf work on collecting and stacking some of the televisions which have been turned in during the Macon County Environmental Management Department's free residential electronics recycling collection.
PHOTOS: County helps residents recycle electronics
