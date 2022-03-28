Macon County Environmental Management hosting electronics, paint drop-off events

DECATUR — The Macon County Environmental Management Department is taking reservations for the upcoming consumer electronics and household paint recycling opportunities.

Collections will be held in the department's parking lot at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur.

The first electronics collection event is scheduled for Saturday, April 23, and the paint event is scheduled for Saturday, April 2.

Residents must make an appointment to drop off items during either collection by visiting www.macongreen.com or by calling the department at (217) 425-4505.

Select consumer video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment are accepted for free. Up to seven televisions or computer monitors are accepted for $10 each.

The environmental management department said specialty paints and paints that aren't for household use can't be collected due to regulations, and residents should dispose of dry paint and empty cans in the trash.

Other electronics collection events are scheduled for May 21, June 25, July 23, Aug. 27 and Sept. 24. Other paint collection events are scheduled for May 7, June 11, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.

