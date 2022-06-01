 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon County Fair begins four-day run Thursday

DECATUR — The 166th annual Macon County Fair kicks off Thursday and will run through Sunday at the Macon County Fairgrounds in Decatur. 

This year’s fair features changes to the fairgrounds and new events, according to the fair board. 

“One of the many improvements we have made is rebuilding the former 4-H Food Stand which will now be known as the FFA Food Barn,” said fair board president Evan Hall.

Other changes to the fairgrounds included removing trees from the grandstand and adding more electrical outlets near the livestock barns. 

Admission to the fair is $5 per person. Children under age three can enter for free. Parking at the fairgrounds, located at 3700 N. Westlawn Ave., is free. Carnival rides, games, food and commercial vendors will be available throughout the weekend. 

The fair will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the grandstand, followed by the Macon County Queen Pageant at 7 p.m. and country band the Feudin’ Hillbillys at 7:30 in the Decatur Building. 

Events continue on Friday night with the ITPA Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. in the grandstand. The Tractor Pull After Pull Party will then run from 9:00 p.m. to midnight in the Decatur Building, with live music from the band Pizzazz. 

Fairgoers will have multiple options to stay busy on Saturday. 

The day starts with the Farmer’s Market and Touch-A-Tractor sponsored by the Macon County Farm Bureau, from 8 a.m. to noon. The Decatur Trail Riders Horse Jackpot Show begins in the East Arena at 9 a.m., and the Jackpot Jr. Swine Show will start at 10:30 a.m. Harness Racing starts at 11:30 a.m. at the grandstand. 

The Beer & Bags Tournament will run for two days this year, with teams starting at 11 a.m. Saturday and singles starting at noon on Sunday.  

The Illinois State Fair Karaoke Contest begins in the Maltas Building at 7 p.m. Also at 7 p.m. is the Rodeo at the grandstand, followed by the After Rodeo After Party, featuring live music from 9 p.m. to midnight. 

Livestock shows continue on Sunday with the Junior Jackpot Swine and Steers and Heifer Shows starting at 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively,  in the livestock barns. 

Also on Sunday is the Adorable Baby Contest at 1 p.m. in the Decatur Building and a Classic & Muscle Car Show from 2-7 p.m. 

The fair will conclude with the Demolition Derby at 6 p.m. Sunday night at the grandstand.  

Visitors can find more information at maconcountyfair.com.

 

