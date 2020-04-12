× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Organizers have canceled this year's Macon County Fair, which had been scheduled for June 9-14.

In a post on the Macon County Fairgrounds Facebook page, Fair Board President Gordon Moore said the board had voted to cancel the event "after much discussion."

"It wasn't an easy decision to make but we need to follow the recommended guidelines at this time," the organization said, vowing to bring back a "bigger and better" fair next year. Dates are June 8-13, 2021.

A number of large-scale events in the coming months have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no vaccine or cure for the virus, which can lead to severe illness and death in some people.

Organizers earlier this month canceled Decatur Celebration, which had been set for August.