"It wasn't an easy decision to make but we need to follow the recommended guidelines at this time," the organization said, vowing to bring back a "bigger and better" fair next year. Dates are June 8-13, 2021.
A number of large-scale events in the coming months have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no vaccine or cure for the virus, which can lead to severe illness and death in some people.
1985: In the first heat of the first race at the Decatur-Macon County Fair Monday night, pacers JT Message and Mystic Rainbow dueled for position and went down round the turn. Horses and drivers Pete Leu and John Hacker escaped injury, and the race continued as the sulkies were removed. Winner was Janitor Jac, owned by Jack Butts.
1985: Good Nitie, owned by Rick Pearson of Willowbrook and being driven by Chuck Pearson, crosses the finish line a half-length winner over West Point Sue, owned and driven by Steve Morrison of Attica, Ind., in the second division pace for non-winners of $1,500 at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
1960: Out of the wilderness into Macon County came Abe Lincoln and his family in 1830. Shown is part of the procession depicting Lincoln's move from Spencer County, Ind. A few household furnishings may be seen in the wagon which is passing in front of an indian wigwam. This is part of the second scene of the Golden Prairie Pageant. A choir sings "Old Abe Lincoln Came Out of the Wilderness."
1975: The new beef, dairy and hog barn at the Macon County Fairgrounds, named after Warren E. Myers, former Macon County senior extension adviser, agricultuer, had plenty of customers last week. Myers was responsible for starting the 4-H foundation in Macon County, the first in Illinois.
1968: Hube Elliott, Decatur auctioneer and Superintendent of Speed for the Illinois State Fair harness races, jogs his filly Dayola in preparation for the Big Ten Colt stakes for 2-year-old trotters Sunday at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
1973: The half-mile dirt race track is the focal point of this aerial view of the Decatur-Macon County Fairground. The fair, which opened last Thursday closes Wednesday. The track is used for harness racing and various grandstand attractions. The carnival midway and other centers of entertainment are located south of the grandstand. This year the fair association is paying tribute to Melvin J. Nicol, retierd vocational-agriculture teacher at the Maroa-Forsyth Community Unit High School.
1983: The eyes of the competitors, including Mark Cannedy of Pawnee, front right, are on the judge at a critical moment in a Hereford class at the Decatur-Macon County Fair on Saturday. The judge, left, is Ralph Danner of Muscatine Iowa.
1983: Women at the track usually watch. Diana Beasley of Olney has a different view. Before the race, she ponders what it will take to win. Then she takes the lead in the first division of the Big Ten 2-year-old trot at the Decatur-Macon County Fair Saturday with Star Josie. She won by a head in 2:17 2/5 minutes. Star Josie previously won at Newton and at Albion. In addition to being the driver, Beasley is the part=owner (along with her father Doyle McKinney) and the trainer of Star Josie, top filly in the Egyptian Colt Stakes.
1984: One of the big attractions at any fair is the carnival. And the lighted rides can provide a scenic picture at night, as is the case at this week's Decatur-Macon County Fair, where the Tinsley Carnival is set up.
1985: Laurie Kradle, Savanna, left, and Barb Bligh, Naperville, both ISU students, ride the Paratrooper at the fair.
1983: Marvin Meyer, 13, won $5 for his efforts in the greased pig contest Monday at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
1985: Ginger Watts; 8; struggles with her shoe during the boot race. Participants must find their shoes in the straw pile.
1985
1985: Travis Perry, 14, of Monticello hoses down his Hampshire gilt, Vandergilt, at the county fair.
1989: Kandy Schooley heads Sassy's All toward a two-length, wire-to-wire victory in 2-year-old pace at Decatur-Macon County Fair Friday. Sassy's All is owned by Decatur's Lavelle Staley.
1985: Stacy Stinson, 12, reaches for a prize slip during the greased pole contest Monday.
1985: Queen Kelli Benner
1985
1985: Both smiling, but bracing for the forward rush, Chad Harmon, 5, and his sister Janeen, 3, ride the Scrambler for kids at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
1977: Four of the 24 contestants for this year's Macon County Fair Queen Title. From left in front are Tammy Burkhart and Anita Maxey. At rear, from left, are Maureen Weiss and Kathy Delaney.
1985: Mark Beck, 16, of Niantic puts his reserve champion Shorthorn steer on the block at the Sale of Champions.
1985: This grand champion barrow brought a record $6 a pound - $1,440 - for its owner, Maria Miller, 15, of Niantic.
1985: Young and old alike were entranced by the action on the final night of racing.
1986: Gary Casner, left, and Buddy Hanna, both of Decatur, helped ready the fairground infield by spreading horse manure.
1985: Lori Grotjan (1st runner-up,) Kristen Fleming, Penny Anderson, Shelly Freeman and Jennifer French.
1985: "The Hummer," owned by Clark Altig of Oreana, is among the entries in the B.F. Goodrich off-road sprints Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
1985
1980: 4-H queen and King Joy Malone and Mark Lovelace
1985: Roger Flynn of St. Joseph, center, judges Suffolk ewe lambs.
1985
1985: P.C. Weaver of Decatur naps while waiting for harness racing to begin Friday at the fair. The track was muddy but races were held.
1986: Amy Shelton, hoping ot avoid a dousing, gingerly gasps a water-filled balloon tossed by her partner, Julie Wentworth, during 4-H Family Fun Night Monday at the Macon County Fair.
1985
1985: Electrician Ken Travis wires the lighting at the Macon County fairgrounds.
1985: Mike Coppas leaves the ground in the Bolt Auto Body car of Oreana.
1985: Bobbie Dees of Kincaid unloads his car.
1985: Don Meadows of Taylorville drives his two-place car.
1978: Pace Way, left wearing No. 9, spins around the turn on its way to winning a pace for non-winners of $5,000.
1983: Horses make the final turn at Fairground harness racing show.
1981: 4-H royalty includes Queen Sherry Johnston, 18; King Robert Storment, 15; Princess Dena Miller, 13; and Prince Jay Johnson, 12.
1982: Prince Bobby Christian, 12, and Princess Tricia Cox, 12.
1980: Princess and prince Amy Schneider and Jay Angel
1984: Tammy Cowguer, 18, of Mount Pulaski, works on goat stitchery as live item watches.
1984
1976: Rain pelts down at the Macon County Fairground this morning.
1925
1924
1932
1928
1963: Carnival operator, seated, left, looks over busy midway after deputies closed his game.
1971
1977: Dusk falls and the carnival lights add a magic touch to activity on the midway at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
1980: Dick Jostes of Argenta judges cattle of Joy Malone, left, and Greg Jackson.
1978: ...when Mike Gumm poured on his 'Savage's' steam in the tractor pull.
1976: The Macon County Fair literally madea splash with is opening this week.
1984: Grand champion boar, 'Pac Man' shows best profile.
1976
1981: A new record was established Sunday night for the highest price per pound in the 1981 4-H Sale of Champions at the Decatur-Macon County Fair.
1984: Eight-year-old Christine Claytor of Decatur tap dances at talent show.
1984: Saanen goat sizes up photographer from pen at Decatur-Macon County Fair Saturday.
1976
1960
1976
1979: King Keith Cullison and Queen Kathy Marley, bottom row; Prince David Schrodt and Princess Joanna Ploeger, top row.
1979: Carnival workers unload equipment for midway rides.
1979: Cattle stand in line at the Decatur-Macon County Fairgrounds this morning waiting for the 4-H Steer Show weigh-in.