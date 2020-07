× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Macon County Farm Bureau is hosting a community-wide shred day from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28.

The event will be held at the Farm Bureau office, 1150 W. Pershing Road.

There is a limit of five boxes of items to be shredded per person in return for five canned goods. Businesses are prohibited from participating.

For more information, go to www.maconcfb.org or call (217) 877-2436.

