Macon County Farm Bureau to host community blood drive

DECATUR — Macon County Farm Bureau is scheduled to host a blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The Bloodmobile will be at the Farm Bureau office, 1150 W. Pershing Road, Decatur, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.

All donors will receive a voucher for a gift card or a camper style blood type mug.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

To donate blood or for more information call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

