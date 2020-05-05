Macon County gets $122,166 for emergency shelter, food programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MACON COUNTY — Macon County is getting $122,166 through the federal Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Representatives from the Red Cross, United Way, Catholic Charities and Salvation Army will determine how the money is given to emergency food and shelter programs.

Agencies can submit letters of request to Catholic Charities, 247 W. Prairie St., Decatur, IL, 62523 or murray_dec@cc.dio.org. First-time applicants need to call (217) 428-3458, extension 235, for an application.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949.

