Macon County GOP hosts 'Red Wave Summer Social'

DECATUR — The
Red Wave Summer Social fundraiser will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at 111 Faries Park in Decatur.
Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased by calling 217-433-6342 or 217-424-1536; email
llborch50@yahoo.com or vaharmon1@comcast.net. Make checks payable and mail in advance of the event to MCRCC, P.O. Box 795, Decatur, IL 62525. Or register online through the Eventbrite.
The event, hosted by the
Macon County Republican Women and the Macon County Republican Central Committee, will have food catered by Hickory River Smokehouse and music provided by Michael Scherer. After the meal, the band West End Boogie will be on stage.
