DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has a new chief financial officer.

LaKeeya Funches began in her new role as CFO on Monday, the health department and county board of health announced on Tuesday. Funches was already employed at the health department and had previously obtained her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Millikin University.

“I am excited for the opportunity to continue serving the Macon County Health Department in a new role and am grateful to have had a wonderful mentor, (former CFO) Sheree Zalanka, who helped me lay a solid foundation in my career here,” Funches said in a news release from the department. “Thank you to the outgoing administration, our interim administrator, and the board of health for the support and opportunity to take this next step.”

According to the department’s announcement, Macon County Board of Health President Mark Scranton is “so happy to be able to promote a qualified internal employee to the CFO position and sends his most sincere congratulations to LaKeeya.”

Funches’ appointment follows the resignation of Zalanka, following the announced resignations Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley and Assistant Public Health Administrator Bethany Krieg.

The health board appointed department employee Lindsey Munsterman as interim public health administrator at the end of January.

Munsterman confirmed to the Herald & Review that she is leading hiring processes for the CFO and assistant administrator positions.

Job postings for a permanent public health administrator and an administrative assistant have been posted on the health department’s website. Munsterman said she hopes to see the assistant administrator position filled within a month but that there is no hard deadline for when a permanent administrator may be appointed.

“Obviously there is a sense of urgency to get those positions filled, but I think the real goal is to make sure we fill them with competent, educated people who have the ability to be in those positions,” she said on Thursday.

