Macon County Health Department schedules week of vaccine clinics

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics again starting Monday in Decatur.
Locations include the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St.; Millikin University Commons, 1230 W. Main St.; Sue Scherer’s office, 1301 E. Mound Road; and the Farm Progress Show, 4275 E. Mound Road.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to those 18 and older at the following times and locations:
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Farm Progress Show
- 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the health department
Bring a photo ID or insurance card if possible.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at the following times and locations:
- 9 a.m.-noon Monday at Sue Scherer’s office
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Friday at Millikin University Commons
- 4-6 p.m. Tuesday and 1-6 p.m. Wednesday at the health department
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Farm Progress Show
Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.
If someone other than a parent or guardian is planning to bring a child, a permission form is required. The form can be found on the health department website and must be brought to the clinic.