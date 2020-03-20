Macon County: Here's what to do if you have symptoms of COVID-19

Here's what to do if you experience symptoms of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, according to the Macon County Crisis Communication Team:
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
Local and state officials have said there are not enough tests available for everyone who has symptoms. Tests are given according to criteria from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Testing criteria outlined on the state health department website says the following patients could be tested:
- residents or staff who are part of a cluster of two or more possible or confirmed cases in a residential setting that serves more vulnerable populations such as an assisted living facility, group home, homeless shelter or correctional settings.
- hospitalized patients with unexplained pneumonia, especially from a setting such as a nursing home.
