Macon County History Museum to host Civil War program

History Museum 1 03.22.17.JPG

Macon County History Museum in Decatur, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Macon County History Museum will lead a special program titled “How Railroads Cost the Confederacy the Civil War” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. 

The event will feature guest speaker Don Chamberlain. 

A flag carried in the Civil War by the 116th Illinois, which was made up mostly of Macon County residents, was donated to the Macon County Historical Museum. 

According to Macon County History Museum Executive Director Nathan Pierce, speakers will focus on U.S. railroads’ impact on battle tactics and strategy during the war. 

“Problems with the size of railroads, gauge of railroads, management of railroads, and location of railroads as well as a lack of railroad replacement parts and railroad workers all contributed to the defeat of the South,” Pierce said in a media release. 

The museum is located at 5580 North Fork Road in Decatur.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

