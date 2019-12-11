Macon County kids go Christmas shopping with members of sheriff's office

DECATUR — A smile never left the face of 4-year-old Laura Bledsaw Wednesday night as she skipped down the Target store toy aisle.
After seeing a toy princess car, she quickly reached it with one hand covered by her coat sleeve, and placed it in a shopping cart. Another item caught Laura's eye in the next aisle over, a summer Barbie doll, and the final item she decided to get was an outfit of her favorite cartoon character, Minnie Mouse.
All items were chosen with some assistance from her shopping partner that night, Kathy Burkham, an At Risk Services employee of the of Macon County Sheriff's Office. The pair were matched for the annual Shop with the Sheriff event, where money raised by the sheriff's office is given toward children to do a Christmas shopping spree for themselves and family members.
“I actually got to do it when I was younger, I know that she's having a lot of fun,” said Katelyn Bledsaw, the 4-year-old girl's mother, who pushed the cart as her daughter picked out Christmas gifts. “She planned to get something for her brother as well.”
Shop with a Sheriff allowed 44 children to shop alongside a member of the Macon County Sheriff's Office for Christmas gifts. All divisions of the sheriff's office were able to participate, including Animal Control, Corrections, Emergency Management, Records and Patrol.
The children are selected after the office asks Macon County schools and nonprofit service providers for a list of children who would most benefit from the event.
You have free articles remaining.
“I've watched this on the TV in the past and I thought it was a great idea,” said Burkham, who took part in the event for the first time this year. “Now that I'm a sheriff's office employee, I think it's a good way to be involved. I thought I would wrap presents, but it turned out to be a little different. It's great.”
Sgt. Scott Flannery said the two-hour spree was started as an initiative to help kids see law enforcement in a more positive light. Some of the kids participating Wednesday night have had personal contact with deputies, and to continue a positive relationship, some specifically requested kids that were involved in service calls or community events.
“Let's face it, when law enforcement come to your house, it's usually not for a good thing,” said Flannery. “It's our way of giving back to the community.”
The kids were allowed to spend $100 on any item in the store at 355 W. Mound Road, either for themselves or family members. The money comes from donations; a golf tournament has also been held the past four years to raise money for the event.
The event has a $5,000 budget every year, an amount they would like to see grow, along with having more staff come out and shop with the kids. Flannery said some officers even use personal break time to be there. This was the 12th consecutive year the Macon County Sheriff's Office Fraternal Order of Police Benevolent #144 has hosted Shop with the Sheriff.
“We'd actually love to spend more, that's been a topic of discussion, but we're limited by the size of our department,” he said. “We've got guys with huge hearts; we just don't have enough of us. There are families out there that struggle.
"It's just a little something that we can give to make it a little better, and that's really what it is.”
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-01-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-02-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-03-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-04-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-05-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-06-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-07-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-08-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-09-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-10-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-11-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-12-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-13-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-14-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-15-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-16-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-17-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-18-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-19-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-20-121119.JPG
GALLERY-zoo-enrichment-21-121119.JPG
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten