Macon County kids go Christmas shopping with members of sheriff's office

The children are selected after the office asks Macon County schools and nonprofit service providers for a list of children who would most benefit from the event.

“I've watched this on the TV in the past and I thought it was a great idea,” said Burkham, who took part in the event for the first time this year. “Now that I'm a sheriff's office employee, I think it's a good way to be involved. I thought I would wrap presents, but it turned out to be a little different. It's great.”

Sgt. Scott Flannery said the two-hour spree was started as an initiative to help kids see law enforcement in a more positive light. Some of the kids participating Wednesday night have had personal contact with deputies, and to continue a positive relationship, some specifically requested kids that were involved in service calls or community events.

“Let's face it, when law enforcement come to your house, it's usually not for a good thing,” said Flannery. “It's our way of giving back to the community.”

The kids were allowed to spend $100 on any item in the store at 355 W. Mound Road, either for themselves or family members. The money comes from donations; a golf tournament has also been held the past four years to raise money for the event.