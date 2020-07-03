Macon County law enforcement encourages safety in 4th of July festivities

DECATUR — Macon County law enforcement officials say it's strongly encouraged that residents celebrate the holiday weekend safely regarding alcoholic drinks and fireworks.
"Follow being responsible as far as intake with alcoholic beverages and driving," Sheriff Tony Brown said. And if you drink too much, have a designated driver available to drive you home.
Brown says residents should be very careful when handling fireworks and never while intoxicated. In order to help prevent accidents, officers will be patrolling the community Saturday.
"We'll continue what we've always done," he said. "We'll be out there in order to make sure our residents will be safe."
Sgt. Brian Earles said Decatur police will be contributing to enforcing safe practices over the Independence Day weekend.
"We have a significant number of officers working over the weekend," Earles said. "It's a holiday weeken, so I'd tell people to use common sense, don't drink too much and be careful with explosives."
