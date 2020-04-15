Macon County leaders ask for state help as COVID-19 kills 2 more from Decatur senior facility

DECATUR — Local government leaders have asked the Illinois Department of Public Health to provide additional testing and support to deal with an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Decatur senior facility.
The request came as officials announced two additional deaths from the disease Wednesday. Both were women in their 80s. Five county residents have now died from the disease, all of them residents at Fair Havens Senior Living.
“One would have been too many,” Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Wednesday during a news conference at the Macon County Office Building.
Of the county’s 43 confirmed cases, 32 are associated with Fair Havens. Moore Wolfe and Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley gave an overview of measures that have been taken to protect the staff and residents at the facility. They stressed that the county health department does not have jurisdiction over senior living facilities, which are regulated by the state department of public health.
A relative of a Fair Havens resident on Tuesday posted photos to social media that he said showed employees not appropriately wearing personal protective equipment; the photos had been shared more than 1,500 times by Wednesday night. Binkley said she had alerted IDPH to the pictures, which she said made her “extremely concerned,” although she could not independently verify when they were taken.
She said the state had previously communicated appropriate protocol to the facility, which said it was following those steps.
“Reports that we are receiving is that (appropriate protocol) is occurring,” Binkley said. “Obviously, those pictures tell a different story, and that is why I wanted the information to get to the regulatory agency that would be handling that, and that has been done and followed up on. We’ve been in a lot of conversations with them on an ongoing basis and even a lot more since last night.”
Moore Wolfe said she asked state Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, for help. Community leaders are asking for all residents and employees of Fair Havens to be tested, she said.
Additionally, she said, they are asking IDPH for help in training the Fair Havens staff in infection control measures and proper steps to put on and take off personal protective equipment.
“There is a right way and a lot of very wrong ways to put on and take off PPE,” Moore Wolfe said, adding: “We do want you to keep this in mind, that this is very new for facilities such as Fair Havens. They are not working with infectious disease on a regular basis. Having to put on and take off personal protective equipment is new territory for them. It’s not something we want to point fingers at and blame.”
Manar during an interview on Wednesday said he asked IDPH to help Macon County and Decatur long-term facilities access more resources.
“One point of concern for many downstate as the virus spreads is that those congregate residential facilities are ripe for disease spread,” Manar said, adding that the state has made long-term care facilities a priority for testing.
Fair Havens Administrator Mark Matthews did not respond to a message Wednesday afternoon. He issued a statement last week saying the facility had implemented measures to prevent the spread of disease, including enhanced cleaning, screening and social distancing.
Binkley urged residents to continue to take precautions, including staying at home as much as possible, washing hands frequently and following guidelines for social distancing.
She also asked the media, church leaders and anyone with a platform to spread the word about available mental health resources.
“We’re all going through something extremely difficult beyond words and we need to support one another,” she said, “whether that’s checking on someone, telling them they’re doing a good job, telling them you love them, giving them positive feedback or just saying, ‘Are you OK? Here’s a phone number you can call.’”
Available resources include:
- Heritage Behavioral Health is offering 24/7 crisis support for anyone experiencing anxiety, depression and other issues. Call (217) 362-6262.
- Memorial Behavioral Health is operating an emotional support hotline manned by mental health professionals. It operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, at (217) 588-5509.
- Veterans experiencing mental stress or anxiety can call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, have a confidential chat at VeteransCrisisLine.net or text to 838255.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985.
