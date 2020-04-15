Macon County leaders ask for state help as COVID-19 kills 2 more from Decatur senior facility

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you experience symptoms, do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856

HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897

Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117

SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available: