Macon County: More COVID-19 cases expected; 15 people affected at Decatur senior facility

"We are doing our very best as a team to get you the most accurate, up-to-date information as possible," Moore Wolfe said. "We are going to make mistakes along the way and when there are missteps, that is on the chairman and me. The buck stops with us."

The mayor thanked the health department for its work to protect and inform the public, and said she was grateful to the community as well.

"I want to thank the community for everything you’re giving up," she said, "because in the long run, it’s going to be better for all of us and we’re going to get through it faster."