Macon County: More COVID-19 cases expected; 15 people affected at Decatur senior facility

DECATUR — Macon County officials on Saturday announced the largest single-day spike in cases of COVID-19 and said they expect more in the coming days.
Fifteen total cases, including one death, have been associated with the same Decatur facility, Fair Havens Senior Living, 1790 S. Fairview Ave. Ten residents and five staff members have tested positive, Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said during a news conference at the Macon County Office Building on Saturday afternoon.
The county total is now at 25 cases, up eight from the previous day. There have been 152 tests. The number of tests will go up Sunday, Binkley said, and more positive tests are also expected.
"We did have many more cases at the one facility and the expectation is from a realistic standpoint, there will probably be a spike tomorrow," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. "We wanted everybody to have an understanding of why that is."
Elderly people and those with compromised immune systems are at the highest risk for suffering severe complications from the virus, according to medical experts. Nursing homes and senior facilities across Illinois began last month to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, including a ban on visitors.
Binkley stressed that once the disease is detected in a long-term care facility or other group living situation, it is common for an increase in cases to follow.
She said the health department typically would not reveal the name of an affected long-term care facility, citing state guidance, but is doing so in this case because Fair Havens officials asked for help spreading the word.
A man in his 80s who lived at Fair Havens died from the virus last week; he was the first person from Macon County to do so. Officials last week said four people associated with the facility had tested positive.
No one from Fair Havens was present at the news conference, at which attendance was limited to 10 people. Administrator Mark Matthews said last week that the facility had already implemented measures aimed to preventing the spread of disease, including regular screenings and masks for staff, enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures and cancellation of all communal activities.
Once each case is confirmed, the health department works to track potential contacts of the patient and notify them. The first positive cases in the county were confirmed March 27. Authorities do not release detail information about patients, such as their workplaces or cities of residence, because of privacy laws.
The age range of confirmed cases is as follows:
- One case in 20s
- Five cases in 30s
- Two cases in 40s
- Four cases in 50s
- Three cases in 60s
- Three cases in 70s
- Four cases in 80s
- Three cases in 90s
Binkley said the state testing criteria has changed again. There is no longer an authorization required through the Illinois Department of Public Health before tests can be submitted. She added the county is working toward being able to present more information about those who have tested positive, including racial demographics and the number of people who are no longer in isolation.
Moore Wolfe and Binkley stressed that residents should continue to obey stay-at-home orders, even on the Easter holiday that many are used to spending with family.
Warm spring weather also could provide a temptation — one that must be avoided, they said.
"If people make choices to get out and to be together right now, it sets the entire state back," Binkley said. "Everything that you all have done so selflessly to stay home and stay away from the people you love, we don't want to back track on that."
"You just can't do it," Moore Wolfe added. "We are still in a crisis situation and that's going to continue for some time, unfortunately."
Moore Wolfe said the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care officials, would continue to put out information as they receive it.
"We are doing our very best as a team to get you the most accurate, up-to-date information as possible," Moore Wolfe said. "We are going to make mistakes along the way and when there are missteps, that is on the chairman and me. The buck stops with us."
The mayor thanked the health department for its work to protect and inform the public, and said she was grateful to the community as well.
"I want to thank the community for everything you’re giving up," she said, "because in the long run, it’s going to be better for all of us and we’re going to get through it faster."
SATURDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.