Macon County: No confirmed cases of COVID-19; several test results pending

DECATUR — Ten tests for COVID-19 have been completed in Macon County as of noon Tuesday, with eight negative results and two pending results, officials said.
Additionally, four Macon County residents have been tested outside of Macon County, with two negative test results and two test results pending. No cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Macon County.
Officials continued to stress that testing is not widely available, making it vital for everyone, whether or not they have symptoms, to practice social distancing and take precautions.
Information comes from the county's Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of local government and health care leaders. The number of completed, negative and pending results completed in the county is unchanged from Monday.
WHY HASN'T MORE TESTING BEEN DONE?
Tests are completed according to criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Testing criteria outlined on the state health department website, which you can see by clicking here, says the following patients could be tested:
- residents or staff who are part of a cluster of two or more possible or confirmed cases in a residential setting that serves more vulnerable populations such as an assisted living facility, group home, homeless shelter or correctional settings.
- hospitalized patients with unexplained pneumonia, especially from a setting such as a nursing home.
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
Herald & Review Central Illinois Editor Chris Coates talked to Decatur Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ted Clark about testing in a video interview Monday. Here's what he said:
"Testing's a big question. The short story, is we don't have enough tests.
"Some of that is based on how this occurred throughout the world, where other areas were affected first and they were collecting the items needed essentially to do this testing. There's a lot more to it than just a simple test. There are specific items that you need to be able to perform this test, specific equipment. We do have good testing equipment at DMH.
"We are currently testing through IDPH. There are also some commercial sources, LabCorp being one of them regionally that's testing. So there is testing available but we're following the CDC criteria. They're really keeping us to the high-risk patients as far as patients who have traveled internationally or have a known exposure to COVID-19, also patients that have a specific clinical presentation that looks like COVID-19. That gets pretty detailed.
"We have algorithms in our emergency departments that allow us to put together a picture of what a COVID-19 case looks like and if we identify one, we make sure we get them in the appropriate precaution area and we also initiate testing."
You can watch the entire interview here. The Herald & Review has asked for a similar discussion with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital.
Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley also addressed the testing situation in a video on the health department's Facebook page on Sunday.
"Testing capacity is very limited, so those kits have to be used for the people who absolutely need them," she said, adding, "In most cases, about 80% of people that have this are able to recover safely at home."
Here are other messages from the county's Crisis Communications Team:
ARE YOU O.K. PROGRAM
Due to the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic in which everyone is encouraged to stay safe at home, the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center wishes to remind the community of their program called RUOK (Are You O.K.). With the program, the Macon County Senior Center will call every homebound senior citizen registered with the program. Calls to check on seniors’ wellbeing will begin at 8:30 a.m. each day and take place five days per week, Monday through Friday.
This program has been in place for years but is now even more important. The Macon County Senior Center says there is no charge for this service which is open to anyone 55+ years of age and older in Decatur and Macon County. To sign up, call the Macon County Senior Center at (217) 429-1239. If there is no answer, leave a message and someone from the Center will return your call.
CENSUS IS COMING
Being prepared for pandemics and disasters in Decatur, Macon County and central Illinois relies heavily on funding received through the Census. If EVERYONE turned in their Census in 2010, our region would have more of the resources today to fight COVID-19 more effectively.
According to census.gov, “The Census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on Census data.”
What can you do? Respond the 2020 Census online at https://my2020census.gov/; by phone at 844-330-2020; or by mail.
AGENCIES NEED VOLUNTEERS
A message from the United Way and the agencies seeking volunteers: “Agencies need volunteers under 59. We ask all volunteers 60 and over to take a break and stay well because we are going to need you when this all ends!”
To volunteer at the Good Samaritan Inn: Please contact Francie at 217.429.1455 between the hours of 9:00 and 2:00. If you don't get an answer, please try back, or simply drop by to see if help is needed. You can also schedule your volunteer time by email Francie at Volunteercoordinator.goodsam@gmail.com. Due to the shift in meal delivery, The Good Samaritan Inn is operating on reduced staff and hours. Your patience is truly appreciated.
To volunteer at Northeast Community Fund: Northeast asks that you go to their website, northeastcommunityfund.org and register through their volunteer portal. Once signed up, volunteers can schedule themselves online for one or two 2.5 hour shifts (9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays). Please select "food pantry" when self-scheduling.
For United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois: Please use the Get Connected: Volunteer in Mid-Illinois portal.
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
