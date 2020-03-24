Macon County: No confirmed cases of COVID-19; several test results pending

This program has been in place for years but is now even more important. The Macon County Senior Center says there is no charge for this service which is open to anyone 55+ years of age and older in Decatur and Macon County. To sign up, call the Macon County Senior Center at (217) 429-1239. If there is no answer, leave a message and someone from the Center will return your call.

CENSUS IS COMING

Being prepared for pandemics and disasters in Decatur, Macon County and central Illinois relies heavily on funding received through the Census. If EVERYONE turned in their Census in 2010, our region would have more of the resources today to fight COVID-19 more effectively.

According to census.gov, “The Census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for you and your community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on Census data.”

What can you do? Respond the 2020 Census online at https://my2020census.gov/; by phone at 844-330-2020; or by mail.

AGENCIES NEED VOLUNTEERS