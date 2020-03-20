Macon County: No confirmed COVID-19, but testing not widely available; social distancing urged

Q: If someone is diagnosed with COVID-19, will their employer be notified due to the exposure to others in the workplace?

A: Yes. The employer would be contacted with information to send out to staff, most of whom would be at low risk. The employee name would not be provided. In the instance of no confirmed case, this contact to employers would not be made.

A special note to employers: not everyone with symptoms and/or that has COVID-19 may be tested/confirmed. You may have some employees directed to self-quarantine due to symptoms. It would be up to the employee to notify her/his employer. To prevent the spread of illness in your workplace, you should be taking all precautions outlined by the CDC to prevent the spread of illness. The link to guidance for workplaces is here.

Update to Community Volunteers Needed and an Additional Resource for Veterans

A message from the United Way and the agencies seeking volunteers: “Agencies need volunteers under 59. We ask all volunteers 60 and over to take a break and stay well because we are going to need you when this all ends!”