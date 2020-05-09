You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: No new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday
DECATUR — Officials reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Saturday, leaving the county total flat at 141. 

Thirty-one people have been released from isolation. Two are hospitalized, 93 are recovering at home and 15 residents have died, according to the Joint Crisis Communication Team. 

"We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19," said the team, which is made up of government and health care leaders.

Statewide, there were 2,325 new cases of coronavirus disease and 111 additional deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Saturday.

The new numbers raised the number of deaths in the state from COVID-19 to 3,349 and the total number of cases to 76.085, the department said. The ages of the patients who have contracted the disease range from younger than 1 older than 100.

Saturday marked the fifth straight day with at least 100 new deaths reported during what Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration has said is the peak of the pandemic.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

