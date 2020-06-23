Macon County: No newly confirmed cases of COVID-19; county total 220

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced Tuesday 601 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois and 38 additional deaths.

Nearly all the new deaths were in northern Illinois, except for a Macon County man (a previously reported death the state just added to its total), a Jefferson County man in his 70s, a Kankakee County woman in her 60s and a St. Clair County woman in her 60s.

Macon County officials on Tuesday said there were no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, keeping the county total at 220.

Of those, 175 patients have been released from home isolation and 21 are recovering at home. Two patients are currently hospitalized and 22 residents have died.

The new cases bring to 137,825 the number of Illinoisans who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March. Some 6,707 of those people have died.

Within the past day, laboratories have reported 20,507 test specimens for a total of 1,399,510 statewide, IDPH said.