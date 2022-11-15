Macon County nonprofits share $125,000 for mental health projects

DECATUR — Thirteen local nonprofits will receive a total of $125,000 in grant money aimed at improving community mental health.

The grants will be dispersed as part of the The Community Foundation of Macon County's Impact100 grant fund, the foundation said.

“Mental health is at the forefront of critical needs in Macon County,” said foundation President Natalie Beck in a statement. “This year’s Impact100 grantees are addressing that need head on with important programs that will uplift and impact some of our community’s most vulnerable members.”

The awards include $25,000 to Heritage Behavioral Health Center in Decatur.

Other recipients include: Mamie D. Hayes Educational Foundation, Decatur Area Arts Council, Good Samaritan Inn, Girl Scouts of Central Illinois, Children's Museum of Illinois, Macon Resources Inc, PawPrint Ministries, Special Olympics of Illinois, American Dreamer STEM Academy, The Salvation Army of Decatur & Macon County, Richland Community College, Decatur Cares Rescue Mission, STARR and Millikin University.