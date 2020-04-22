You are the owner of this article.
Macon County: Number of confirmed cases spikes to 96 after more tests at Fair Havens
Macon County: Number of confirmed cases spikes to 96 after more tests at Fair Havens

DECATUR — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County jumped to 96 on Wednesday following more widespread testing at Fair Havens Senior Living, officials said. 

Of the cases reported, 71 were associated with Fair Havens, where there has been an outbreak of the virus, according to the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team. The numbers represent a large spike from Tuesday's totals: 58 confirmed cases, 38 of those associated with Fair Havens.

Of the 11 Macon County residents with a confirmed case who have died, 10 were residents of the facility at 1790 S. Fairview Ave. 

"We knew that if we tested a big number of people, particularly at Fair Havens, the numbers would jump," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said. 

Knowing who has contracted the virus will allow for the isolation and protection of those who have not been infected, she said. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health brought 300 test kits to Fair Havens on Monday afternoon, officials previously said. Those tests had not been processed when Tuesday's numbers were released. 

The Joint Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of local government and health care leaders, said more test results are expected in the coming days.

The majority of the patients, 72, are recovering in home isolation, officials said. Four people are hospitalized, and nine have been released from isolation.  

"The bulk of positive cases in our community have been related to a congregate living facility," the team said. "However, the public should not have a false sense of security that only congregate living facilities are at risk. There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people in our community that have COVID-19 and could potentially be spreading it to others."

Moore Wolfe said it's possible that someone could contract the virus after the test was given. However, "it's all we've got and it's much better knowledge than we had," allowing even more steps to be taken to protect residents and staff. 

While more testing has become available statewide since the pandemic began, tests are not widely available in Macon County or elsewhere. Officials say people should behave as if they, and all the people with whom they interact, may have COVID-19, taking precautions like social distancing and frequent handwashing. 

"We have not had widespread testing in Macon County," Moore Wolfe said. "So there's probably a lot more out there than we know." 

