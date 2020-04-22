Macon County: Number of confirmed cases spikes to 96 after more tests at Fair Havens

The majority of the patients, 72, are recovering in home isolation, officials said. Four people are hospitalized, and nine have been released from isolation.

"The bulk of positive cases in our community have been related to a congregate living facility," the team said. "However, the public should not have a false sense of security that only congregate living facilities are at risk. There are symptomatic and asymptomatic people in our community that have COVID-19 and could potentially be spreading it to others."

Moore Wolfe said it's possible that someone could contract the virus after the test was given. However, "it's all we've got and it's much better knowledge than we had," allowing even more steps to be taken to protect residents and staff.

While more testing has become available statewide since the pandemic began, tests are not widely available in Macon County or elsewhere. Officials say people should behave as if they, and all the people with whom they interact, may have COVID-19, taking precautions like social distancing and frequent handwashing.

"We have not had widespread testing in Macon County," Moore Wolfe said. "So there's probably a lot more out there than we know."