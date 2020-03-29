Macon County: Number of COVID-19 tests, results remains unchanged Sunday

DECATUR — The number of completed, positive, negative and pending test results for COVID-19 was unchanged Sunday from the previous day's reporting.

The county's Crisis Communication Team gives a daily afternoon update about the status of testing. On Sunday, it said:

Twenty-three tests have been completed in Macon County. Ten test results for COVID-19 were pending, with two positive results and eleven negative results.

Eight Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. Seven of those results were negative and one result is pending.

The county's Crisis Communication Team on Friday night confirmed the first two cases of the disease in Macon County: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.

"We now know that COVID-19 is in our community," the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders, said in a statement. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19."