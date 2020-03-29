Macon County: Number of COVID-19 tests, results remains unchanged Sunday

DECATUR — The number of completed, positive, negative and pending test results for COVID-19 was unchanged Sunday from the previous day's reporting.
The county's Crisis Communication Team gives a daily afternoon update about the status of testing. On Sunday, it said:
- Twenty-three tests have been completed in Macon County. Ten test results for COVID-19 were pending, with two positive results and eleven negative results.
- Eight Macon County residents have been tested elsewhere. Seven of those results were negative and one result is pending.
The county's Crisis Communication Team on Friday night confirmed the first two cases of the disease in Macon County: a woman in her 50s being treated at HSHS St. Mary's Hospital and a man in his 60s who is isolated at his home.
"We now know that COVID-19 is in our community," the Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of government and health care leaders, said in a statement. "Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19."
There is also a possibility that a health care provider may have submitted tests to a private lab and Macon County may not be notified. In that case, the county's health department would be told if a private lab test were confirmed as positive, officials have said.
What if you have been exposed to a person who tested positive? The team issued the following statement:
"The Macon County Health Department’s Communicable Disease Program works to promote optimal health among Macon County residents by preventing and controlling the spread of communicable diseases.
"When a person tests positive for COVID-19, the Communicable Disease nurses spring into action. Staff from our Clinical Nursing Services Division conduct contact tracing investigations for diseases reportable to the Illinois Department of Public Health, including COVID-19.
"Contact tracing is a critical tool allowing public health officials to connect with those who may be infected or exposed and encourage the appropriate steps to take to limit the contraction and/or spread of the infection."
IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear two to 14 days after exposure.
Do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Instead, call your primary care doctor.
If you do not have a primary care doctor, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872- 3800.
HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub and if you have any questions.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive.
Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
