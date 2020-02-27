Macon County offering property tax assistance to seniors

DECATUR -- Macon County’s 2020 Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze Exemption forms are now available at most area banks, credit unions, libraries or post offices, on the county's website at co.macon.il.us, or at the Macon County Supervisor of Assessments' office, 141 S. Main St., Suite 401.
You have free articles remaining.
Those needing assistance may bring 2019 income information to the assessor’s office to verify eligibility and get help completing the paperwork.
For more information, visit co.macon.il.us/supervisor-assessments.php or call (217) 424-1364.