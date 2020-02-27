Macon County offering property tax assistance to seniors
0 comments

Macon County offering property tax assistance to seniors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR -- Macon County’s 2020 Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze Exemption forms are now available at most area banks, credit unions, libraries or post offices, on the county's website at co.macon.il.us, or at the Macon County Supervisor of Assessments' office, 141 S. Main St., Suite 401.

Those needing assistance may bring 2019 income information to the assessor’s office to verify eligibility and get help completing the paperwork.

For more information, visit co.macon.il.us/supervisor-assessments.php or call (217) 424-1364.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News