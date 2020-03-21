Macon County officials continue to stress social distancing; no confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday

DECATUR — Officials said Saturday that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County but continued to stress the importance of precautions, citing the lack of widely available tests.

Eight tests have been completed in Macon County. Six results were negative. Two tests were completed in Macon County for residents of other counties; those results were provided to and tracked by other counties where the residents lived, officials said. Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations for the county health department, said the results go straight to the counties and she could not provide information about them. "We have to leave that up to the individual counties to report as they see fit," she said.

The numbers came from the county's Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of local government and health care leaders. The team has provided daily updates over the past week about the status of the virus in Macon County.

The numbers reflect all people tested in the county, regardless of where they live, the team said. "Our health systems and providers serve residents from various counties, so test results for those living in other counties will be reported by that county," the team said.