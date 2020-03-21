Macon County officials continue to stress social distancing; no confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday

DECATUR — Officials said Saturday that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Macon County but continued to stress the importance of precautions, citing the lack of widely available tests.
Eight tests have been completed in Macon County. Six results were negative. Two tests were completed in Macon County for residents of other counties; those results were provided to and tracked by other counties where the residents lived, officials said. Marisa Hosier, director of health promotion and public relations for the county health department, said the results go straight to the counties and she could not provide information about them. "We have to leave that up to the individual counties to report as they see fit," she said.
The numbers came from the county's Crisis Communication Team, which is made up of local government and health care leaders. The team has provided daily updates over the past week about the status of the virus in Macon County.
The numbers reflect all people tested in the county, regardless of where they live, the team said. "Our health systems and providers serve residents from various counties, so test results for those living in other counties will be reported by that county," the team said.
Health care providers also can submit tests to private labs. If the health department is not notified when those tests are submitted, it would be unable to track the submission, the team said.
The health department would be notified if a private lab test is confirmed positive. "It remains true that Macon County will inform the press and public as soon as possible at the time of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a Macon County resident," the team said.
Many people who have symptoms of the new coronavirus do not meet state standards for who should be tested, officials have said. People who have the virus can spread it for days before symptoms appear.
"Because testing is not widely available to the general public, it is imperative that community members, whether feeling ill or well, implement social distancing best practices to limit the spread and contraction of COVID-19," the team said. "This means staying home and away from as many people as possible as often as possible."
If you experience symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, do not go to a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office immediately unless it is a true emergency. Patients are instead urged to call their primary care doctors.
If you do not have a primary care physician in place at this time, you may call DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856, Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117 or SIU at (217) 872-3800. HSHS Medical Group Family Medicine Forsyth is operating a regional respiratory hub. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call your primary care provider before seeking care at the respiratory hub.
Memorial Health System is operating a respiratory screening clinic at its DMH Express Care East location to screen people for the COVID-19 virus. The clinic at 4455 U.S. 36 East will operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People coming to the respiratory clinic should call (217) 876-1200 before they arrive. Patients and visitors to healthcare facilities should be prepared to be screened before entering.
